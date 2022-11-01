Rescue 1122 Bannu tackles 583 emergencies, providing first aid to 590 patients in September

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 590 patients while tackling a total of 583 emergencies during the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Faheem, says its spokesman.

The rescue emergency teams promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at 6.30 minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during October which include 488 medical, 59 road traffic accidents, nine fire eruption, 14 bullet injury or fight and 11 recoveries.

During these emergencies a total of 590 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 20,034 calls were received by the emergency service, but 8,846 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled a total of 27 referral-related emergencies, in which 12 were tackled within the district and 15 out of the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments.