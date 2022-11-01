UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Bannu Tackles 583 Emergencies, Providing First Aid To 590 Patients In September

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Bannu tackles 583 emergencies, providing first aid to 590 patients in September

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service rescue 1122 shifted and provided first medical aid to about 590 patients while tackling a total of 583 emergencies during the last month under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Muhammad Faheem, says its spokesman.

The rescue emergency teams promptly tackled all these emergencies and the emergency response time was recorded at 6.30 minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during October which include 488 medical, 59 road traffic accidents, nine fire eruption, 14 bullet injury or fight and 11 recoveries.

During these emergencies a total of 590 injured were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 20,034 calls were received by the emergency service, but 8,846 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he added.

During this period, the rescue 1122 handled a total of 27 referral-related emergencies, in which 12 were tackled within the district and 15 out of the district.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

He said that rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Road Traffic October Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

1 hour ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 33 England Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England won toss, opt to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.