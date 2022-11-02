UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Bannu Tackles 726 Emergencies, Providing First Aid To 738 Patients In Oct

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Bannu tackles 726 emergencies, providing first aid to 738 patients in Oct

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The district emergency service Rescue 1122, on the direction of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah shifted and provided first medical aid to about 738 patients while tackling a total of 726 emergencies during last month, said the spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said that the Rescue 1122 promptly responded to these emergencies and its average response time stood at seven minutes.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies during October which include 532 medical, 141 road traffic accidents, 14 fire eruption, 17 bullet injury or fight, one bomb blast and 21 recoveries.

During these emergencies, he said a total of 738 injured were promptly provided first aid and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

A total of 87281 calls were received by the emergency service, but 64582 of them were irrelevant or fake calls which should be avoided, he told.

During this period, the Rescue 1122 handled a total of 129 referral-related emergencies, in which a total of 122 patients were shifted within the district while patients in 17 emergencies were shifted out of the district.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies. The Rescue teams also arranged training sessions on first aid or tackling other emergencies for employees of different departments, the spokesman said.

