Rescue 1122 Barikot Station Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:34 PM

Rescue 1122 Barikot station inaugurated

Emergency Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 on Monday inaugurated its Barikot Swat Station to provide quick services to people during emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Emergency Service Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 on Monday inaugurated its Barikot Swat Station to provide quick services to people during emergency.

Member National Assembly, Salimur Rehman and Provincial Minister Dr Amjad Ali formally inaugurated the operational services of Barikot Tehsil Station.

Jawan of the rescue 1122 presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion they appreciated the services of the rescue 1122 in tackling emergencies adding the provincial government providing its operation in view of its best performance.

They also expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and lauded the services of DEO Swat Imran Khan Yousafzai and rescue workers in the district.

They said that Rescue 1122 stations have been established in seven tehsils of Swat including Kalam to provide relief and assistance to people of the respective areas during emergencies.

DEO Imran briefed the visiting elected representatives about ambulances and fire vehicles and other equipments of the service.

They also appreciated the services of female medical technicians of the rescue 1122.

