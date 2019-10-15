UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122, BBH MS Held Responsible In Fire Incident Case: Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter Tuesday held responsible the Rescue 1122 and former Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Medical Superintendent (MS) in which five women were burnt during a marriage ceremony in Satellite Town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter Tuesday held responsible the Rescue 1122 and former Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Medical Superintendent (MS) in which five women were burnt during a marriage ceremony in Satellite Town.

The court directed station house officer (SHO) Sadiqbabad to initiate an inquiry and responsible must be taken to task as per law of the land.

The court passed these directives under section 22 A, 22-B on application filed by burnt girls father namely Tariq Chaudhry.

The applicant took stance, delay of Rescue 1122, lack of gadgets of fire extinguish and for not providing first aid was the cause of gloomy incident.

