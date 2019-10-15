Rescue 1122, BBH MS Held Responsible In Fire Incident Case: Court
Additional District and Sessions Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butter Tuesday held responsible the Rescue 1122 and former Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Medical Superintendent (MS) in which five women were burnt during a marriage ceremony in Satellite Town
The court directed station house officer (SHO) Sadiqbabad to initiate an inquiry and responsible must be taken to task as per law of the land.
The court passed these directives under section 22 A, 22-B on application filed by burnt girls father namely Tariq Chaudhry.
The applicant took stance, delay of Rescue 1122, lack of gadgets of fire extinguish and for not providing first aid was the cause of gloomy incident.