Rescue 1122 begins advance medical refresher course to boost professional capabilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has started 'Advance medical refresher course' to boost the professional capabilities of Rescuers further.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat.

The one month training of advance Rescue course will be imparted to all station coordinators, shift in-charges and lead fire Rescuers. The Admin and operation staff of Rescue 1122 will get benefit from the training course.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat addressing the training participants said that it was dire need to equip our knowledge with latest modalities so that we could help the people in difficulties according per standard guidelines.

He said that advance refresher course is backbone of any department. He said that Rescue 1122 routine operation has been changed after Covid-19 pandemic and the principles of treating routine emergency also changed. He said that advance medical refresher course will help the participants to learn a lot.

Incharge operation and Admin Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue 1122 was conducting advanced research course to improve professional capabilities according per latest era. He said that the advance course will help Rescuers to treat emergencies effectively.