Rescue 1122 begins operations in Bara tehsil of Khyber district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The second Rescue 1122 station for tribal districts has been established in Bara tehsil of Khyber district and newly established Rescue 1122 station has started operational services in the area, director general of rescue 1122 said on Monday.

Talking to ptv news, he said after first Rescue 1122 station in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district the second Rescue 1122 station in Bara tehsil was successfully established to counter emergencies and help the tribal people protect their precious lives and properties.

He said with the establishment of the station, emergency services would be available to the local population at their doorsteps.

Lauding the role of Rescue 1122 in the prevailing coronavirus situation, he said that rescue personnel were also fighting the pandemic on the frontline.

Official said that the newly established station would be equipped with modern vehicles and machinery in near future.

He said these services would further be extended to other districts of KP as well.