Rescue-1122 Bring Talash Mountain Forest Fire Under Control

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The fire extinguishing teams of Rescue-1122 have brought the Talash mountain forest fire under control after three-day efforts.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Abdul Rehman the operation to extinguish the fire in the forests of Lower Dir has been completed, adding that after three days of continuous efforts by Rescue 1122 personnel and other departments.

He said that earlier the fire in the hill ranges and forests of Maidan Kala Dog, Kamerni, islam Dara, Ghazo and Chakdra Oski were also completely extinguished.

He said that the several personnel of 1122 fainted during the extinguishing operation and were hospitalized while many sustained burn injuries, but the devoted staff continued to fight the fire and brought it under control.

District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali and other officials took part in the fire extinguishing process and monitored the operation.

On the instructions of Director General Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan and Regional Director North Arshad Iqbal, over 100 rescue personnel from Malakand, Swat and Upper Dir along with Rescue 1122 Lower Dir participated in the operation.

The spokesman said that Rescue 1122 was engaged in fighting forest fires within its available resources despite the fact that it belonged to the forest department which had its own staff and revenue.

Rescue-1122 was trained to fight fires in urban areas but since it was a matter of the loss of wildlife, therefore the Rescue 1122 participated in fire fighting operations.

According to Abdul Rahman, the Rescue staff reached the target by walking for more than three hours and also carrying small food and drink with them. He hoped that the public would appreciate their performance and motivation.

APP/ari-adi

