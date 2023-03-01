'Rescue 1122' call to action is within seven minutes, says spokesperson

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 on Wednesday apprised that it had responded to the emergency calls arising out of 419 accidents, which helped in saving lives and property, during the month of February.

Sajid Iqbal, the spokesperson of Rescue 1122, while briefing the media about the monthly report of February here, said that a total of 31,909 calls were received. He said that 14,265 of them were fake and 17,225 were dropped calls.

He also apprised that Rescue 1122 had taken swift action with an average response time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds to reach out to 419 people.

According to the details, during the preceding month, 333 incidents of medical emergencies; 17 incidents of fire-eruption; 5 incidents of crime or shooting, and 37 incidents of other emergencies occurred.

Twelve people lost their lives in these emergencies, while 397 people after being rescued and given first aid shifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson claimed that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad-led referral ambulance services also improved their performance.

Rescue 1122 on 64 emergency calls carried out 62 shifting services from one hospital to another through the referral ambulance service, he added. Moreover, two patients were shifted outside the district, while during 62 emergencies, patients were shifted to different hospitals in the city, he concluded.