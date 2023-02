Rescue 1122 calls for cap bikes' to deal with road mishaps

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (Rescue 1122) has called to cap the speed limit of motorbikes at 50 kilometers per hour for a reduction in the number of road traffic accidents.

Talking to APP here on Monday an official of the Punjab Emergency Service Department said, "Around 72% of road traffic crashes involve motorcycles while electric bikes can play a significant role in reducing the number of road accidents." He informed that the Punjab emergency service department responded to a staggering 1121 road traffic crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab in the past 24 hours. The data revealed that the majority of these crashes, involved motorbikes.

He said that the use of electric bikes has gained attraction as a potential solution to minimize the the traffic road crashes in many regions.

"The advantages of electric bikes over traditional gasoline-powered motorcycles are numerous and include lower speed limits, environmentally friendly technology, cost-effectiveness, better visibility, and improved handling," he maintained.

He said, "Electric bikes often come with capped speed limits, which can help reduce the number of accidents caused by overspeeding.These bikes are powered by electricity and produce zero emissions which makes them a more sustainable option for transportation." "Electric bikes are often equipped with bright lights, making them more visible on the road, especially during night time." "Electric bikes are also lighter than traditional motorcycles, making them easier to handle, especially in traffic-prone areas" he added.

He highlighted, "Despite these advantages, it is important for riders to follow traffic laws and safety practices such as wearing a helmet, obeying traffic signals, avoiding reckless driving, and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles." "The use of electric bikes can be an effective solution in reducing traffic road crashes and improving road safety, he concluded.

