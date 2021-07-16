Rescue-1122 cancels Eidul Azha holidays of personnel

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue-1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad Friday said that the Eidul Azha vacations of the personnel have been cancelled.

He said that the personnel of the rescue service will remain present at their stations to provide emergency services and facilities to people.

DG Rescue-1122 said that the emergency response service has directed for making all necessary arrangements for provision of services to the people during Eidul Azha and possible monsoon rains or sizzling heat while the spread of Corona virus will also be cannot ignored.

He said that all necessary equipments including safety gowns, medical instruments etc have already been provided to rescue stations across the province.

Similarly, he said that the senior officers of Rescue-1122 headquarters will visit different districts to celebrate Eidul Azha with the personnel of the service.

