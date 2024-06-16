Rescue 1122 cancels holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The leave of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122 personnel has been cancelled on Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, Dr Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Director General of Rescue 1122 issued a notification, here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 stations will remain open in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts to deal with any emergency.