Rescue 1122 cancels leaves of its personnel during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The District Emergency Service Rescue1122 has canceled all kinds of leaves of its personnel during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The decision was taken by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Owais Babar while chairing the second important meeting held here at his office regarding the rescue plan for Muharram 2023, Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Aizaz Mahmood informed on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Naumanullah Marwat, Control Room In-charge, Transport and Maintenance In-charge and all station in-charges and shift-in-charges.

Speaking on this occasion, Owais Babar said that all kinds of leaves had been canceled for all rescue personnel during Muharram as the Rescue 1122 service would remain on high alert across the district for 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 teams along with ambulances have been deployed in all Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan including Dera, Paharpur, Paroa and Kulachi which will remain ready all the time to deal with any emergency situation, he told.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Owais Babar appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate with all the departments including Rescue 1122 and the police during these sensitive days. He requested the citizens to give timely way to vehicles of emergency service and security forces including ambulance and fire vehicles so that the precious lives could be saved in time and to deal with any kind of untoward situation.

Owais Babar said that the mobile signals might be jammed during Ashura due to security reasons and the people could make contact through landline number (0966-715166) in case of any emergency.

Moreover, he said, the rescue service could be contacted through social media including the official page of Rescue 1122 DIKhan on facebook or through WhatsApp number available on that online page.