UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Cancels Muharram Holidays

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Rescue 1122 cancels Muharram holidays

Director General of Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad Saturday cancelled Muharram holidays of all officials as part of emergency plan and ordered to deploy 5000 personnel in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General of Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad Saturday cancelled Muharram holidays of all officials as part of emergency plan and ordered to deploy 5000 personnel in the province.

Spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said on the directions of DG Khateer, all arrangements have been finalized across the province.

He said that rescue ambulances, fire vehicles and medical technicians would be deployed near all Imambargah for round the clock duties.

Related Topics

Fire Holidays Vehicles Rescue 1122 All Muharram

Recent Stories

Four killed, four injured in Bus-Hiace collision a ..

Four killed, four injured in Bus-Hiace collision at Chak Beli Khan Road

5 minutes ago
 US Sends B-52 Bombers, Gunships to Afghanistan to ..

US Sends B-52 Bombers, Gunships to Afghanistan to Curb Taliban Seizing Cities - ..

5 minutes ago
 France Wins Olympic Gold in Men's Volleyball After ..

France Wins Olympic Gold in Men's Volleyball After Beating ROC

5 minutes ago
 NCOC decides to lift lockdown in Sindh from Monday ..

NCOC decides to lift lockdown in Sindh from Monday

5 minutes ago
 President launches digitalization of state media o ..

President launches digitalization of state media organizations

17 minutes ago
 Traffic warden sets example of honesty

Traffic warden sets example of honesty

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.