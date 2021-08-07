Rescue 1122 cancels Muharram holidays

Director General of Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad Saturday cancelled Muharram holidays of all officials as part of emergency plan and ordered to deploy 5000 personnel in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General of Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad Saturday cancelled Muharram holidays of all officials as part of emergency plan and ordered to deploy 5000 personnel in the province.

Spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said on the directions of DG Khateer, all arrangements have been finalized across the province.

He said that rescue ambulances, fire vehicles and medical technicians would be deployed near all Imambargah for round the clock duties.