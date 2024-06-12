Rescue 1122 cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Azha

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has canceled leaves for its staff to provide prompt services to citizens in case of any emergency during the Eid ul Azha days.

According to a plan issued by the District Emergency Officer, Eng. Faseeh Ullah, the Rescue 1122 service will remain alert round the clock on the occasion in order to deal with any emergency.

The district emergency officer directed the staff concerned to ensure the functionality of all emergency vehicles, tools, and equipment.

He said the Rescue 1122 had also prepared emergency plan to deal with expected Monson season and heat stroke.

He also directed on-call officers to remain alert and available 24/7.

The officer also urged upon the citizens to avoid one-wheeling, swimming and bathing in river and canals in order to prevent any untoward incident.

