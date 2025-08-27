Rescue 1122 Cancels Workers’ Leave To Deal Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 11:40 AM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In-charge Rescue 1122, Nowshera Virkan, Irfan Musa, on Wednesday canceled the workers’ leaves in view of the alarming flood situation.
The Rescue sources said that the water level had increased to a dangerous level at Head Marala.
Over 20 rescuers had been sent to flood-affected areas to help the people in emergency-like situations, they added.
Irfan Musa appealed to the people to inform Rescue 1122 in any emergency.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEOC on 24/7 alert as Chenab,Ravi, Sutlej face severe flooding3 minutes ago
-
Rainwater harvesting & Injection Wells essential to capture monsoon rains, Says expert3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 cancels workers’ leave to deal floods3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 623,400 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Sargodha under threat from Chenab river floods13 minutes ago
-
Rain weakens home structure, mother & daughter died in Azad Kashmir33 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on drug abuse held at govt higher secondary school & college Bagnoter33 minutes ago
-
Torghar to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Holy Prophet with seerat conference, milad33 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DTA's meeting, approves to upgrade bus stands43 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused involved in attempted to murder case53 minutes ago
-
JUI delegation calls on DC, arrangements for Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) conference discussed53 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for collective action to secure release of Kashmiri detainees1 hour ago