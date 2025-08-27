Rescue 1122 cancels workers’ leave to deal floods

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) In-charge Rescue 1122, Nowshera Virkan, Irfan Musa, on Wednesday canceled the workers’ leaves in view of the alarming flood situation.

The Rescue sources said that the water level had increased to a dangerous level at Head Marala.

Over 20 rescuers had been sent to flood-affected areas to help the people in emergency-like situations, they added.

Irfan Musa appealed to the people to inform Rescue 1122 in any emergency.

APP/mud/378