Rescue 1122 Carries Out Awareness Campaign Against Covid-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Rescue 1122 carries out awareness campaign against Covid-19

SWAT, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::Launching efforts to contain coronavirus spread, Rescue 1122 on Tuesday conducted an awareness campaign in Tehsil Matta of Swat.

The awareness campaign was started on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad.

Teams of Rescue 1122 visited various localities of Kharair area and aware people about preventive measures needed to control of coronavirus.

Teams also urged people to help government in its efforts against coronavirus and maintain social distancing and use mask for their own safety. They also urged people to contact Rescue authorities on toll free number 1122 in case of any emergency.

Swat Rescue 1122 Government Coronavirus

More Stories From Pakistan

