Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet long snake

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The rescuers of Rescue 1122 on Monday caught a snake from Metal Industry Development Center in Sialkot Cantt.

Officials said that the six feet long snake invaded there from nearby fields. Snake created panic and harassment among the local students.

Rescue 1122 was called in which caught the snake alive.