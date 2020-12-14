UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Catches 6 Feet Long Snake

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:23 PM

Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet long snake

The rescuers of Rescue 1122 on Monday caught a snake from Metal Industry Development Center in Sialkot Cantt

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The rescuers of Rescue 1122 on Monday caught a snake from Metal Industry Development Center in Sialkot Cantt.

Officials said that the six feet long snake invaded there from nearby fields. Snake created panic and harassment among the local students.

Rescue 1122 was called in which caught the snake alive.

Related Topics

Sialkot Rescue 1122 From Industry

Recent Stories

Austria defends virus tests despite low numbers

2 minutes ago

Only About 10 out of 60 Joint Russian-Cuban Projec ..

2 minutes ago

Ex LMC students donate ambulance for LU hospital J ..

2 minutes ago

District administration inspects business , vehicl ..

5 minutes ago

Serbia Demands That Threats to Abolish BiH's Repub ..

5 minutes ago

Rain threatens to ruin eclipse viewing in Chile's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.