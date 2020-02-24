UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Catches 6 Feet Snake From School In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:36 PM

Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet snake from school in Jhang

Rescue 1122 caught a six feet poisonous snake from Government High School Wasawa, on Monday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 caught a six feet poisonous snake from Government High School Wasawa, on Monday.

Rescue sources told that students and teachers witnessed a big snake sitting on a tree in the school due to which panic spread among students.

They informed Rescue 1122, and rescuers started operation and caught the snake in a very professional way.

The snake was handed over to the Wildlife Department on direction of District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain.

