Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet snake from school in Jhang

Rescue 1122 caught a six feet poisonous snake from Government High School Wasawa, on Monday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 caught a six feet poisonous snake from Government High School Wasawa, on Monday.

Rescue sources told that students and teachers witnessed a big snake sitting on a tree in the school due to which panic spread among students.

They informed Rescue 1122, and rescuers started operation and caught the snake in a very professional way.

The snake was handed over to the Wildlife Department on direction of District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain.