Rescue 1122 celebrates 75th Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has celebrated 75th Youm-e-Azadi in the city here on Sunday.

In this connection, a cake cutting ceremony was arranged at central station of Rescue 1122 Faisalabad where District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ehtisham Wahla unfurled the national flag and cut the cake to celebrate diamond jubilee of I-Day.

He said that I-Day was a day to renew the pledge that we would not hesitate to present unprecedented sacrifices as laid down by our forefathers for Pakistan.

The DEO that the entire society was duty bound to educate new generation about the ideology behind creation of Pakistan so that they could play their due role in protecting the homeland from inner and outer aggression of anti state elements.

Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir, Repair & Monitoring Officer Faisal Munir, Rescue Safety Officer Muhammad Shahid and others were also present.