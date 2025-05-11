Rescue 1122 celebrates historic victory of Pak army

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) observed Youm-e-Tashakur by celebrating the historic victory of the Pak army here on Sunday.

Media Coordinator Rescue 1122 Zahid Lateef said that in a strong display of patriotism and solidarity, Rescue 1122 Faisalabad organized a flag march to pay glowing tribute to the Pak armed forces over their victory against Indian aggression. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Zafar Iqbal led the flag march which commenced from Central Station of Rescue 1122 and the participants paraded on various city roads including Hilal-e-Ahmer Chowk, Chenab Chowk, Railway Station Chowk and GTS Chowk.

A large number of officers and personnel from Rescue 1122 took part in the march and waved national flags passionately in addition to chanting patriotic slogans. Speaking on the occasion, DEO Zafar Iqbal praised the Pak armed forces for their unmatched courage and valor in defending the nation.

He said that brave soldiers of Pak army have given a befitting response to the enemy and today the entire nation proudly salutes their heroism. He also highlighted the importance of unity and patriotism during such defining moments. The participants also offered special prayers for national security, prosperity and peace.