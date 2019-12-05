Rescue 1122 celebrates International volunteers Day

The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 on Thursday celebrated the International Volunteers Day to highlight the role of volunteers in communities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 on Thursday celebrated the International Volunteers Day to highlight the role of volunteers in communities.

In this regard, Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Rawalpindi held an event here at Central Rescue Station. Emergency Officer Ali Hussain, Rescue and Safety Officer Mrs. Azra Shahid Akhter, members of VSO International, Rescuers and Rescue Scouts participated in the event.

Rescue & Safety Officer Mrs. Azra Akhter welcomed the participants on behalf of Emergency Service and briefed them about the volunteerism, role of volunteer for safer communities and contribution of rescue volunteers. District Emergency Officer, Dr Abdur Rehman briefed about Service and volunteerism, said a press release.

The volunteers performed their skills learnt by the Rescue 1122 trainers. They also participated in a walk to mark the International Volunteers Day. The volunteers were awarded appreciation certificates in recognition of their services and new volunteers had also been enrolled during the function.

The Spokesperson, Rescue 1122, Ms. Deeba Shahnaz Akhter conveyed the message of Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer to volunteers fortheir contribution in the community. Director General Message said that it was the need of the hour to work with more dedication and motivation for safer community.