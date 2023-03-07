UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Celebrates Int'l Women Day

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Women Day

Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani women for their pivotal role in nation building in all segments of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani women for their pivotal role in nation building in all segments of society.

He especially appreciated female rescuers serving in the lifesaving emergency service.

Dr Rizwan Naseer acknowledged their valuable contribution to the Rescue Service since its inception.

He also announced to start special driving classes for female rescuers at Rescue Stations so that they could be independent for performing their duties at their workplace.

He appreciated the best performing female rescuers during the Zoom meeting with female rescuers of all districts and announced an award equal to one month's salary for the best performing female Rescuer in Punjab Emergency service.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Rescue Headquarters here with regard to International Women's Day (IWD) in recognition of women' rescuers and to acknowledge their valuable contribution to Rescue Service.

Deeba Shahnaz Akhter Head of Community Safety& Information, Rouqiya Bano Javed Controller Examinations Emergency Services Academy, Sumaira Liaquat Social Welfare Officer and senior officers from Headquarters & academy and female rescuers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was women empowerment that female Rescue Officer Deeba Shahnaz was also part of the First United Nations INSARAG certified Rescue team in South Asia. Her recent role in search & rescue operations during earthquake in Turkeye & in establishment of CERTs/ communities was commendable, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake United Nations Punjab Women All From Best Asia

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

30 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

35 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

35 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

14 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.