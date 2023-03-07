Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani women for their pivotal role in nation building in all segments of society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday paid rich tribute to Pakistani women for their pivotal role in nation building in all segments of society.

He especially appreciated female rescuers serving in the lifesaving emergency service.

Dr Rizwan Naseer acknowledged their valuable contribution to the Rescue Service since its inception.

He also announced to start special driving classes for female rescuers at Rescue Stations so that they could be independent for performing their duties at their workplace.

He appreciated the best performing female rescuers during the Zoom meeting with female rescuers of all districts and announced an award equal to one month's salary for the best performing female Rescuer in Punjab Emergency service.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at Rescue Headquarters here with regard to International Women's Day (IWD) in recognition of women' rescuers and to acknowledge their valuable contribution to Rescue Service.

Deeba Shahnaz Akhter Head of Community Safety& Information, Rouqiya Bano Javed Controller Examinations Emergency Services Academy, Sumaira Liaquat Social Welfare Officer and senior officers from Headquarters & academy and female rescuers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rizwan Naseer said it was women empowerment that female Rescue Officer Deeba Shahnaz was also part of the First United Nations INSARAG certified Rescue team in South Asia. Her recent role in search & rescue operations during earthquake in Turkeye & in establishment of CERTs/ communities was commendable, he added.