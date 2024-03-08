(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) International Women’s Day (IWD) was celebrated at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Friday in recognition of the services of female rescuers and to acknowledge their valuable contribution in Rescue Service.

Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to all working women, especially those who are serving in the lifesaving Emergency Service. He said, "We have first female Chief Minister now in Punjab that is one of the symbol of female empowerment. Rescue believes that females should be given free mobility to make them independent in this regard; we will submit proposal to the government of Punjab to provide interest free Scooties so that female rescuers can move independently."

He said that working in the Emergency Service is really a challenging job but female officers and officials are highly committed and performing their duties with the equal commitment of male rescue staff. He also highlighted that Rescue management strongly believes in women empowerment, equal opportunities to them and their acknowledgement at all forums. He expressed these views in a ceremony held at Emergency Services Headquarters in connection with International Women Day.

Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the role of female officers, rescuers and officials in Headquarters, academy and operations. He said it is women empowerment that female Rescue Officer Deeba Shahnaz Head of Community Safety and Information Rescue Punjab is also part of the First United Nations INSARAG certified Rescue team in South Asia. Her role in rescue operations and community safety activities is commendable.

The Controller Examination Rouqiya Bano Javed also contributed in the field of public relations and community training and now she is professionally performing duties of Controller Examination. Tahira Khan is the first District Emergency Officer and her performance remained the best among all districts, Sumera Social Welfare Officer is continuously working for the welfare of the employees and physiologist. Besides that, he appreciated the female rescuers working in an ambulance, in the field of training and control rooms across Punjab. Rukhsana Nawaz Emergency Medical Technician, Lahore responded highest number of emergencies 1463 in 2023 whereas, Mussarat Bano JCO, Muzaffargarh dispatched emergency services on 4443 emergencies calls which is the highest in Punjab, he added.

Rizwana Majeed shared her experience and said, "Last year when the Director General motivated to drive motorbike to be independent. I, purchased my scooty bike and now I commute on it, deal emergencies also help my family members and feel highly independent."

At the end, Head of Community & Information Deeba Shahnaz Akther thanked the Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer and her colleague’s officers, officials and staff, on behalf of female rescuers for organizing this ceremony. She also thanked them for acknowledging their contribution for Rescue Service, encouragement and moral support. Ms Akhtar said that Pakistani women are more talented and have the potentials to work with dignity as they have proved themselves in all walks-of-life. She said that men and women should have to work together to make this country safe.