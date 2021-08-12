UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Celebrates Int'l Youth Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:37 PM

Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Youth Day

Punjab Emergency Service Department Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday directed all district emergency officers (DEOs) on the International Youth Day to motivate the youth during a week-long celebrations of the Independence Day in establishing a healthy and safe society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday directed all district emergency officers (DEOs) on the International Youth Day to motivate the youth during a week-long celebrations of the Independence Day in establishing a healthy and safe society.

In this regard, the youth could register online on Rescue Cadet Corps App where they would be provided free online training besides providing life-saving skills at the nearest rescue station, he added.

The DG expressed these views during an online conference with all DEOs at Emergency Services Headquarters here for engagement of rescue scouts in saving lives and promoting safety.

He emphasized DEOs to provide a Rescue platform to the youth under community safety programme as the youth have potential to bring about a change in the society.

He stressed the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for promoting kitchen gardening and physical fitness on daily basis in all union councils of their respective districts.

Later on, the DG also addressed under training rescuers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjabat the Emergency Services academy and motivated them to ensure healthy lifestyle.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Independence All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

27 minutes ago
 OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for a ..

OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for active participation in anti-CO ..

5 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Official Confirms Important Data Stolen ..

Lithuanian Official Confirms Important Data Stolen From Country's Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Afghan Ambassador in Washington Seeks More US Air ..

Afghan Ambassador in Washington Seeks More US Air Support as Taliban Advances

5 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Offers $1.5 Billion For Joint Climate P ..

Bill Gates Offers $1.5 Billion For Joint Climate Projects With US Gov't

5 minutes ago
 UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

UK reports another 29,612 corona-virus cases

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.