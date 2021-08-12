Punjab Emergency Service Department Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday directed all district emergency officers (DEOs) on the International Youth Day to motivate the youth during a week-long celebrations of the Independence Day in establishing a healthy and safe society

In this regard, the youth could register online on Rescue Cadet Corps App where they would be provided free online training besides providing life-saving skills at the nearest rescue station, he added.

The DG expressed these views during an online conference with all DEOs at Emergency Services Headquarters here for engagement of rescue scouts in saving lives and promoting safety.

He emphasized DEOs to provide a Rescue platform to the youth under community safety programme as the youth have potential to bring about a change in the society.

He stressed the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for promoting kitchen gardening and physical fitness on daily basis in all union councils of their respective districts.

Later on, the DG also addressed under training rescuers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjabat the Emergency Services academy and motivated them to ensure healthy lifestyle.