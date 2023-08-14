Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 06:16 PM

Rescue-1122 celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) celebrated the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) celebrated the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi, here on Monday.

In this connection, the main flag-hoisting ceremony was organised at central station of Rescue 1122, situated at GTS Chowk where District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla unfurled the national flag.

Active contingent of Rescue-1122 presented salute to the national flag whereas the district emergency officer cut a cake to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi. He said independence was a great blessing and the alive nations always took special care for their freedom.

He said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices presented our forefathers. "Now, we are duty bound to leave no stone unturned for its progress and prosperity," he added.

The similar functions were also arranged at other stations of Rescue 1122 across the district whereas station buildings were decorated profusely with flags, buntings and colorful lights to mark the 76th Independence Day, Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday.

