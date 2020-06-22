UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Centre Established In Bara

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:07 PM

Rescue 1122 centre established in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established a Rescue 1122 centre in Bara tehsil of Khyber district to help out people during natural calamities and emergency situations.

According to an official of rescue, it was the second rescue office in Khyber district after Jamrud tehsil.

The centre, he said would play an important role in providing services to people at the bordering area with Afghanistan in any kind of mishaps and emergencies.

An official of the local administration said after establishment of this service in Bara and Jumrud very soon the remaining areas of Khyber district including Tirah, Mulla Gori and Landikotal will also have this facility.

After merger of Fata districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government was making efforts to provide all such facilities to the people of the merged districts as provided to the people of other districts.

