RESCUE-1122 Chalks Out Comprehensive Plan For Eidul Fitr

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) ::The emergency services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RESCUE-1122 has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to deal with any emergency like situation on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, said Director General Khateer Ahmed Khan.

He said Eid holidays and leave of all rescue staff had been cancelled to deal with any emergency situation round the clock, adding all district emergency officers had been deployed to remain high alert.

Dr Khateer said RESCUE-1122 staff, fire fighter vehicles, ambulances would be deployed at Eid Gahs and at all public places to provide emergency services in case of any untoward incident.

