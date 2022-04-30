Rescue 1122 chalks out Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan

On the special orders of Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khatir Ahmad Khan, Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan has prepared Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special orders of Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khatir Ahmad Khan, Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan has prepared Eid-ul-Fitr emergency plan.

During the Eid prayers, the fire department will perform duties to deal with any untoward incident at different Eidgahs.

The rescue personnel will be fully alert 24 hours a day to handle any unfortunate event on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

They will perform their duties at various festivals and public places. In this regard, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 DI Khan Kamal Shah has also cancelled the leave of the personnel.

He appealed to the people to restrain from aerial firing on the eve of Eid and one-wheeling of motorcycle during Eid.

Shah said, "providing the best facilities to the citizens in the days to come will be our top priority", adding that the people can avail the services of Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.