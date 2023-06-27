Rescue 1122 chalks out emergency plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Sargodha has chalked out an emergency plan for Eidul Azha.

The plan to provide emergency medical, rescue and fire services was presented to the District Emergency Officer Dr Mazhar Shah during a meeting at Rescue 1122 Headquarters here on Tuesday.

The DEO was told that more than 500 rescuers would perform their duties in thedistrict during Eid while district emergency control rooms would remain functionalround-the-clock during Eid holidays.