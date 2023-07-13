Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Chalks Out Emergency Plan For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Rescue 1122 chalks out emergency plan for Muharram

More than 100 rescuers from Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) will provide emergency cover to all majalis and mourning processions in the city during Muharram days

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :More than 100 rescuers from Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) will provide emergency cover to all majalis and mourning processions in the city during Muharram days.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Muhammad Arif Khattak on Thursday.

The rescue stations in Abbottabad have been directed to complete special preparations in collaboration with the district administration and security agencies.

The rescuers will serve as the first responder in case of any emergency. They will deploy ambulances, fire vehicles, and medical technicians near Imam Bargahs to ensure prompt medical assistance to mourners.

Medical camps will also be set up at various locations to cater to the medical needs of the public.

District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak stated that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has completed all necessary preparations to provide services during Muharram ul Haram. Adequate supplies of essential medicines and other emergency equipment have been provided to the Abbottabad district.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad will remain operational 24/7, working in three shifts to promptly respond to any emergency situation. People in need of assistance can contact their toll-free number, 1122, for immediate help during emergencies.

In light of the increased demand for emergency services during Muharram ul Haram, all leaves of the rescuers have been cancelled, and they have been instructed to stay vigilant throughout the month.

