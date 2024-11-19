Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Charsadda Responds 187 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week

The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, district Charsadda tackled a total of 187 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, district Charsadda tackled a total of 187 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which includes 79 medical, 18 road traffic accidents, 03 fighting or bullet injuries and two emergencies was recovery-related.

During these emergencies a total of 101 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 3414 calls were received by the emergency but 2058 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 86 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said all the 86 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/hsb

Related Topics

Road Traffic Charsadda Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

NA speaker urges collective action for safeguardin ..

NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..

47 seconds ago
 US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday ..

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..

48 seconds ago
 Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Ka ..

Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

49 seconds ago
 Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister K ..

Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif

51 seconds ago
 IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for p ..

IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions

7 minutes ago
 PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s ..

PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being

7 minutes ago
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending soc ..

Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Gover ..

7 minutes ago
 Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater ..

Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Co ..

7 minutes ago
 Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambe ..

Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, inve ..

7 minutes ago
 ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ce ..

ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted o ..

21 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

21 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for ..

Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan