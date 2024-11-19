Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week

The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, district Charsadda tackled a total of 187 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, district Charsadda tackled a total of 187 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which includes 79 medical, 18 road traffic accidents, 03 fighting or bullet injuries and two emergencies was recovery-related.

During these emergencies a total of 101 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 3414 calls were received by the emergency but 2058 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the 86 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said all the 86 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/hsb