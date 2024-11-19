Rescue 1122 Charsadda Responds 187 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, district Charsadda tackled a total of 187 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, district Charsadda tackled a total of 187 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer, Jawad Khan.
Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which includes 79 medical, 18 road traffic accidents, 03 fighting or bullet injuries and two emergencies was recovery-related.
During these emergencies a total of 101 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.
He said a total of 3414 calls were received by the emergency but 2058 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.
During the 86 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said all the 86 patients were benefited.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/hsb
Recent Stories
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC
Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif
IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Gover ..
Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Co ..
Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, inve ..
ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted o ..
ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub
Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being47 seconds ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..48 seconds ago
-
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC49 seconds ago
-
Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif51 seconds ago
-
IHC clubs appeals regarding ban on prisoners for political discussions7 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to children’s rights, well-being7 minutes ago
-
Provision of jobs to people crucial for ending social evils, backwardness: Governor7 minutes ago
-
Public Order Ordinance-2024 promulgated in greater interest of people in AJK: Commissioner7 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy Brussels, Federation of Belgian Chambers host webinar on trade, investment opportunities7 minutes ago
-
ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted officers21 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub21 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students visit Safe City Islamabad to explore modern policing technologies22 minutes ago