Rescue 1122 Charsadda Responds To 1854 Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds to 1854 incidents

The emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 Charsadda during last year responded to 1854 different incidents in district

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) : The emergency service of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rescue 1122 Charsadda during last year responded to 1854 different incidents in district.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Shariq Riaz Khattak said that the rescue personnel dealt with 23 death cases and provided first aid facilities to 1746 injured patients.

Similarly, he said that the Rescue personnel also responded to 519 traffic incidents, 1002 medical emergencies, 128 fire, 24 crimes, 142 recovery, 27 drown, seven buildings and others.

Your Thoughts and Comments

