Rescue 1122, Civil Defence preparations reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem conducted

an emergency visit to the Rescue 1122 Headquarters and the Civil Defence Office on

Wednesday.

They reviewed preparedness for a rapid response in case of an emergency.

They inspected the central control room of Rescue 1122, the fire station, and emergency medical

service units.

On this occasion, District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah briefed them that Rescue 1122 personnel

are on high alert. All ambulances, fire vehicles, and emergency response motorbikes are fully equipped

and ready.