UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122, Civil Defense Prepared For Flood Emergency: Chief Officer Civil Defense

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:56 PM

Rescue-1122, Civil Defense prepared for flood emergency: Chief Officer Civil Defense

After the meteorological department predicted moderate or heavy rain during next three days and flooding in Rawalpindi, all the departments concerned particularly Rescue-1122 and Civil Defense were put on high alert

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :After the meteorological department predicted moderate or heavy rain during next three days and flooding in Rawalpindi, all the departments concerned particularly Rescue-1122 and Civil Defense were put on high alert.

According to Chief Officer Civil Defense Talab Hussain, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. � Muhammad Mehmood, had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Lai.

He said, Rescue 1122, the Punjab Emergency Service and Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area, relief and rescue operation would be started particularly in the low-lying areas of Nullah Lai.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Rescue teams are fully equipped and prepared if flood hit low lying areas.

He said that the rescue office routinely receives updates from the Meteorological Department and the early warning system installed at the Rawal Town administration office which is working round the clock.

He informed that the Rescue 1122 teams were ready to cope with any emergency and the holidays of rescue staff were cancelled till September 15.

Special posts were set up in vulnerable sections and in case of emergency, the teams would immediately start operation to evacuate the flood hit people.

Rescue-1122 to remain in touch with the local administration, he said adding, "We have a motorboat, a recently purchased 40 horsepower engine, 16 life jackets, nine life preservers and other necessary equipment."

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Holidays Alert Lai Rawalpindi September Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

13 minutes ago

Narcotics ministry has developed one of world's la ..

2 minutes ago

Weekly US jobless claims rise more than expected t ..

2 minutes ago

US Consulate issues alert for its citizens during ..

2 minutes ago

Barca youngster Fati gets maiden Spain call-up

2 minutes ago

IG FC meet Mehsud tribes elders of South Wazirista ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.