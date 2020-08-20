Rescue-1122, Civil Defense prepared for flood emergency: Chief Officer Civil Defense

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :After the meteorological department predicted moderate or heavy rain during next three days and flooding in Rawalpindi, all the departments concerned particularly Rescue-1122 and Civil Defense were put on high alert.

According to Chief Officer Civil Defense Talab Hussain, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. � Muhammad Mehmood, had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Lai.

He said, Rescue 1122, the Punjab Emergency Service and Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area, relief and rescue operation would be started particularly in the low-lying areas of Nullah Lai.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, the Rescue teams are fully equipped and prepared if flood hit low lying areas.

He said that the rescue office routinely receives updates from the Meteorological Department and the early warning system installed at the Rawal Town administration office which is working round the clock.

He informed that the Rescue 1122 teams were ready to cope with any emergency and the holidays of rescue staff were cancelled till September 15.

Special posts were set up in vulnerable sections and in case of emergency, the teams would immediately start operation to evacuate the flood hit people.

Rescue-1122 to remain in touch with the local administration, he said adding, "We have a motorboat, a recently purchased 40 horsepower engine, 16 life jackets, nine life preservers and other necessary equipment."