Rescue-1122 commemorates International Firefighters Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Emergency Rescue Service Department Rawalpindi, Rescue-1122 here on Thursday organized an event at central Rescue Station Chandni Chowk to pay tribute and show solidarity with the firefighters who take risks to provide a sense of safety to the community.

Fire Fighters and Rescuers participated in the event. Another event was also organized at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to mark the day.

The speakers at the seminar at the central Rescue Station highlighting the importance and history of the day said that Rescue-1122 was taking all possible steps for the safety of the citizens.

They said, "We feel proud on the countless efforts of the management of emergency service and firefighters for timely emergency response and developing a safety culture in Pakistan. We are proud of all rescuers/firefighters who earned respect in this unique field due to professional work.

" They emphasized the importance of taking the mission and cause of firefighters to the youth of this Nation.

They further said that the rescuers and management of the emergency service are really true heroes of the nation. Rescue-1122 Fire Service is a trendsetter of professional firefighting services.

An awareness walk was also organized to celebrate International Firefighters Day. Fire rescuers and other rescue officials took part in the awareness walk.

All the rescuers paid homage to great heroes of the nation who laid their lives in line of duty.

The experts in the field of firefighting delivered lectures on the importance of the day, modern trends in firefighting, role and responsibilities of firefighters in case of any untoward incident.