RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 commemorated the sacrifices of 13 firefighters, who lost their lives during Ghakkar Plaza Fire Fighting & Rescue operation on December 20, 2008.

Out of 13 firefighters four were from Rescue 1122, one from Municipal Fire Brigade Rawalpindi, six from Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Wah Cant and two were from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Islamabad.

In this regard special pray was done on Central Rescue Station Rescue 1122 Chandni Chowk where Dr Abdur Rahman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Mr. Ali Hussain Emergency Officer Operations Rescue 1122, Hamza Emergency Officer USAR, Rescue 1122, Ms. Azra Shahid Rescue & Safety Officer and large number of rescuers paid a tribute to heroes acknowledged their services and said we are proud of our heroes, their sacrifices will be remember forever.

The District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Dr Abdur Rahman paid homage to the martyrs of Ghakkar Plaza and said this day would be remembered as 9/11 for firefighters in Pakistan.

We shall always remember the great sacrifices of our heroes of Pakistan and cannot give more precious lives just for lack of fire safety standards in high-rise buildings.

It is time to implement National Fire Safety Codes notified by the Pakistan Engineering Council formally launched by President of Pakistan.

Everybody must contribute to build safer communities in Pakistan as high-rise buildings without fire safety standards are potential future disasters, so promoting safety culture is responsibility of all, he added.