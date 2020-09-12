Rescue 1122 commemorates Wold First Aid Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer on Saturday led the World First Aid Day awareness walk from Lahore Rescue Command & Control Center to commemorate the day with the theme "First Aider in Every Home"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer on Saturday led the World First Aid Day awareness walk from Lahore Rescue Command & Control Center to commemorate the day with the theme "First Aider in Every Home".

Speaking on the occasion, DG Rescue 1122 said that the purpose of observing this day was to promote the importance of First Aider in every home for timely provision of first aid in case of emergency, prevent future injuries, and saving lives through first aid training across the province.

He motivated volunteers while highlighting the importance of First Aid Day and First Aid training by giving an example of rescue operations in which timely first aid had been provided to about 8.4 million people during emergencies since the inception of the Service. The Punjab Emergency Service had also launched First Aider at every home programme and trained over a million first aider in all Union Councils of the Punjab, he added.

Rizwan Naseer emphasized on the preparedness of the community regarding First Aid for timely provision of first aid to victims of emergency & disaster and to reduce the number of disabilities.

Earlier, DG Rescue Punjab was briefed that about over a million of community members had been trained as First Aider across Punjab under the programme" First Aid At Every Home". Out of these, 328132 were female community first aider.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer appreciated Community & Safety Wing Rescue Headquarters and all District Emergency Officers for promoting first aid and safety through Rescue Scouts. He said that only well-trained community members can significantly contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality rate by providing immediate assistance to the victims of emergencies at the initial stage.

Senior officers from Rescue Headquarters, academy, Lahore District, Rescuers, and a large number of Rescue Scouts attended the ceremony.