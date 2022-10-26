Rescue 1122 completes arrangements to tackle snowfall in Galyat

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and discussed the issues regarding the preparations for the upcoming snowfall season in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai Wednesday called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and discussed the issues regarding the preparations for the upcoming snowfall season in Galyat.

The DEO informed DC Abbottabad that last year Rescue 1122 also rendered its services in Galyat during the snowfall and rescued hundreds of people during the snowfall and hundreds of vehicles stuck in the snow were also recovered.

The Emergency Officer said that during the current year Rescue 1122 will set up Key Points at various places on Murree Road to serve the local population and tourists where rescue ambulances and staff will be present 24/7.

He said that all the arrangements for the snow season have been completed at Nathiagali, Ayubia, and Thandiani hill stations.

Imran Khan Yousafzai said that Rescue 1122 is on high alert to deal with any emergency during the snowfall season. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appreciated the excellent performance of Rescue 1122.