Rescue-1122 completes preparation for upcoming monsoon season

The Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service Rescue-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed Friday chairing a high level meeting of the department finalized all arrangements to cope with any emergency during the upcoming monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emergency service Rescue-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed Friday chairing a high level meeting of the department finalized all arrangements to cope with any emergency during the upcoming monsoon season.

Addressing the meeting, the DG said that all the necessary machinery, medical equipment and others to Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, DIKhan, Abbottabad and Swat offices, adding that in all the districts the emergency plans have been finalized.

Dr Khatir Ahmed said that all the operational staff would remain present at their respective stations round the clock during the monsoon season.

He directed the Rescue-1122 staff to sensitize the masses about the threats of monsoon rains and precautionary measures.