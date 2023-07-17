Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Completes Preparations For Muharram: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram: DG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Dr Khateer Ahmed on Monday said that Rescue 1122 had completed all the preparations to provide facilities to the mourners during Muharram.

In a statement issued here, he said, "All the district emergency officers have been directed to cancel the leaves of all staff during Muharram to ensure optimum rescuers' availability to cope with any emergency situation." He said that during Muharram, more than three thousand rescue personnel would perform duty across the province while 78 ambulances, 20 fire vehicles over 300 ambulances, and other operational vehicles and personnel would also be deployed for emergency services.

He said that Emergency Medical Response Unit (EMS) and rescue personnel would remain alert along with the mourning processions and medical camps would be set up at different places for the mourners.

The DG said, "Additional medicines and other necessary supplies have been provided to all District Emergency Offices and DEOs have been instructed to remain present at their duty stations throughout Muharram and refrain from leaving the station without prior permission from the competent authority."He said, "Rescue staff members have been directed to wear proper uniforms and badges and follow the code of conduct and ethics while performing duties."

