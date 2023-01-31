Rescue 1122 completes search operation of Police Lines explosion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Emergency service Rescue 1122 on Tuesday completed search and rescue operations in the collapsed mosque of Police Lines blast.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Faizi said that the Rescue 1122 teams transferred 146 people to the hospital during the search operation including 94 injured and 54 martyred.

He said that 37 operational vehicles and 168 personnel of Rescue 1122 took part in the operation.

He said that the rescue teams transferred the bodies of the martyrs to Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Swabi, Bannu and DI Khan.