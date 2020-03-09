Rescue 1122 concludes recruitment process

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad concluded the recruitment process by hiring 70 employees from the Hazara division including women where 10 of them after completion of initial training joined the duty

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad concluded the recruitment process by hiring 70 employees from the Hazara division including women where 10 of them after completion of initial training joined the duty.

This was stated by Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Abbottabad Mushtaq Ghayoor Khan while talking to media.He further said that Rescue 1122 played an active role in emergencies and accidents and boosted the confidence of the people of Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Khan stated that the provincial government has created job opportunities after starting the Rescue 1122 service in Abbottabad where the department was providing its best services to the people.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad response is very quick to any emergency, people can contact on concerned telephone numbers and get benefits of free of cost rescue 1122 services, adding he said.

The emergency officer said that after the induction of female staff the provision of services to the female segment of society during any emergency would be easier and more reliable.