Rescue 1122 conduct pre-flood mega drill in Muzaffargarh

Rescue 1122 conducted pre-flood mega 'drill' as step preparations for possible flood threats

Rescue 1122 conducted pre-flood mega 'drill' as step preparations for possible flood threats.

The mega drill was held at PDMA warehouse in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Imran Shamas and District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Muhammad Irshad-ul-Haq participated as chief guests.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Irshad briefed the participants about the tools, machinery and equipments which were used for emergency and during flood situation.

Rescue personnel also demonstrated starting engines installed on boats at the same time.

Addressing the mega drill ceremony, ADCR Imran Shamas said that Rescue 1122 performance was appreciable and masses were well aware of the remarkable services of Rescue 1122.

Imran said that they paid tribute to Rescue jawans for serving on the front line in recent coronavirus outbreak like other emergencies in the country.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Irshad said that Rescue,district administration and non-government organizations were ready regarding expected flood.

Rescue 1122 would also be ready to handle any untoward incident round the clock.

NGOs from across the district also set-up stalls regarding flood arrangements.