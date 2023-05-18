UrduPoint.com

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted a mock exercise at Nullah Bhed along with the district administration to deal with the flood situation in the urban area.

According to rescue spokesperson here on Thursday, on the special direction of Founder Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer,a mock exercise was conducted under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal.

Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mir Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Director (AD) PDMA Saba Tabasim and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Ghulam Sarwar reviewed the mock drills of the flood situation.

Rescue guards under the leadership of District Warden Jameel Janjua, also participated in the mock exercise.

Rescue 1122 and other institutions of the district including Civil Defence, WASA, Municipal Corporation, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Livestock Department, Traffic Police, Social Welfare Organization and local NGO participated in the mock drills and set up campuses regarding equipment and preparations to deal with flood.

ADCR Mohammad Iqbal and Assistant Director PDMA Saba Tabasim expressed their satisfaction regarding the mutual cooperation and preparedness of rescue and other agencies for possible flood.

