Rescue-1122 conducts 2108 operations in February

KASUR, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency services conducted 2108 emergency operations in Kasur district during the month of February.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 said here on Wednesday said that timely quick response were provided to 2078 medical emergencies,703 road accidents, 55 firing incidents, two building collapse and 35 fire incidents and 1115 other miscellaneous operations adding that the minimum response time was recorded as 7 minutes.

He said that 63 people were killed on the spot whereas 1692 patients were shifted to hospitals and 317 injured were provided first aid on the spot.