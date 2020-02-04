UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Conducts 3647 Operations In January In Rawalpindi

Rescue 1122 conducts 3647 operations in January in rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi conducted 3647 rescue operations in January and rescued 3455 victims of emergencies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi conducted 3647 rescue operations in January and rescued 3455 victims of emergencies.

Talking to APP, Spokesman Rescue -1122 on Tuesday informed that the emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded included 1003 road traffic accidents, 2131 medical emergencies, 95 fire incidents, 90 crime incidents while 323 were miscellaneous operations.

District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi, Dr. Abdur Rahman chairing a meeting reviewed performance of the rescue teams and directed the officials to ensure quality emergency care without any discrimination.

Out of 3455 rescued victims 929 were provided first aid at the site while 2327 were shifted to different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment bythe trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.

