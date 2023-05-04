(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 organized an awareness walk, flag march, and seminar on 'International Firefighters Day', here on Thursday.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan organized the awareness walk from Multan Arts Council to Kalma Chowk with the aim to pay tribute to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives to help the stranded people.

The walk was taken out led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Kaleemullah and Multan Chamber of Commerce (MCCI) President Mian Rashid Iqbal.

The participants of the walk carried out banners and cards about fire safety and recognized the services of firefighters.

Emergency Officer (Admin) Engineer Muhammad Bilal, control room Incharge Muhammad Mudassar Zia, Emergency Officer (Operation) Muhammad Arshad Khan, Fire Rescuers, Volunteers, Muhammad Asim and a large number of civil society and rescuers participated.

A seminar titled "Firefighters are real heroes" was held at MCCI.

President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal acknowledging the services of the rescuers said, "Your presence was a sense of security for the citizens and especially the business sector of the city." "We are satisfied with the performance of Rescuers." President said, "The industry working under MCCI will extend all kinds of moral and financial support to the rescuers." Addressing the seminar, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that firefighters were the real heroes of the nation because they not only help the people in difficult times but sometimes, they render sacrifices while protecting people's lives and properties.

He said, "The firefighters of Rescue 1122 are always ready to serve the masses during any emergency-like situation."