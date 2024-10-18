Open Menu

Rescue-1122 Conducts Awareness Walk, Seminar On Road Safety

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Rescue-1122 conducts awareness walk, seminar on road safety

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122) conducted an awareness walk and seminar on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, in order to sensitise citizens about precautionary measures to reduce road incidents, here at Bhera on Friday.

Bhera Rescue Safety Officer Asim Raza Shehzad led the walk.

Addressing the seminar, Asim Raza said as per the World Health Organisation report, in view of the current data of road traffic accidents in Pakistan, every house in Pakistan would be affected by road traffic accidents in the next few years, which was a matter of concern. He said that the ratio of road traffic accidents in the developed countries was five per cent, while it was alarming in Pakistan. He said that most of the road traffic accidents in Pakistan were occurring due to motorcyclists and carelessness, in which young people were the most affected causing irreparable damage to the family and society.

The official said that they were running an awareness campaign under the Community Safety Programme, which was helpful to create awareness among people and added that it was the responsibility of all to follow traffic rules and create awareness among students in schools and colleges about implementation of road traffic rules and safety measures.

He appealed to the public to follow safety measures including wearing of helmet while riding a motorcycle, and not to break immediately in case a car suddenly comes in front. Avoid using mobile phone/smoking while driving and do not drive if feeling sleepy, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Mobile Road Car Traffic Young Asim Raza Rescue 1122 Family All

Recent Stories

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

1 hour ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

1 hour ago
 PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

6 hours ago
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

15 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

15 hours ago
 Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karac ..

Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport

15 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 Worl ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed by accomplice during police encount ..

Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro

15 hours ago
 Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Ad ..

Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan