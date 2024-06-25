Rescue 1122 Conducts Fire Safety Training For THQ Hospital Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Rescue 1122 Nowshera Virkan organized a hands-on fire safety and emergency evacuation training session for the staff of THQ Hospital on Tuesday.
The training was led by Rescue and Safety Officer Ghulam Yaseer Butt and his team. While, during the training, hospital staff was educated on various aspects of fire safety, including immediate response to fire incidents, preventive measures to avoid fire hazards, and emergency evacuation procedures for buildings. The practical session also included the use of fire extinguishers.
Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Virkan, Naveed Haider, was present on the occasion, and praised the efforts of Rescue 1122.
The training session was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Rahman Suleman, Surgeon Dr. Irfan Riaz, Quality Assurance Officer Ms. Sahar, and staff from all hospital departments.
At the conclusion Dr. Rahman Suleman expressed his gratitude to the Rescue 1122 team, noting that the training was highly beneficial for the hospital staff.
APP/nsv/378
