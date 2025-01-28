Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety training for police personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Rescue 1122 Training Wing Team here on Tuesday organized a comprehensive one-day first aid and fire safety training for police personnel at Police Lines.

The training included practical demonstrations on essential emergency response skills, such as blood flow control, CPR, fracture management, fire safety, and various techniques for transferring patients during emergencies.

The team also provided guidance on effective methods to control or reduce fire in case of incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 Lower Dir emphasized the importance of equipping every individual with basic emergency response skills for creating a safer society and ensuring immediate control of accidents.

He highlighted the role of Rescue 1122 in fostering preparedness and contributing to community safety.

The training aimed to enhance the emergency response capabilities of police personnel, enabling them to respond effectively during critical situations.